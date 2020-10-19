Deputy Commissioner asks traders to devise strategy to end encroachment

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (Rtd) Anwar ul Haq Monday asked the business community to devise strategy in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation to remove encroachments from the city in order to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and beautification of the city.

Holding a meeting with leaders of Markazi Anjuman Tajraan here at his office, he said that no one would be allowed to set up shops at roads and footpaths.

The DC urged the traders to remove makeshift and permanent encroachments in the city bazaars voluntarily else the RMC will remove those encroachments which create hurdles for the smooth movement of the traffic in the city bazaars.

On the occasion President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sharjeel Mir ensured the DC that traders always cooperated with the administration and it was demand of the traders to remove encroachments from the city areas.

He said that traders of the city markets are facing immense problems owing to encroachments and non availability of parking place in the markets.

"It is need of the hour to construct parking plazas for city markets at the earliest and strict action must be taken against the encroachers," he added.