Deputy Commissioner asks vaccinators to ensure completion of immunization campaign

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that health department vaccinators and officials concerned should submit their performance reports on time and complete the immunization campaign successfully in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that health department vaccinators and officials concerned should submit their performance reports on time and complete the immunization campaign successfully in the district.

He said this while presiding over performance review meeting of the Extended Program for Immunization Campaign, here on Monday. District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed briefed the meeting about the details of implementation of the programme. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra and other health department officials were also present.

The deputy commissioner stressed that the campaign for immunization of children up to 15 months of age in the district against various infectious diseases should be carried out with responsibility and steps should be taken to create awareness among parents.

He said that completion of immunization course for children was also a national duty, therefore all available resources should be utilised to achieve 100 per cent targets in the outreach programme.

Immunizations can prevent deadly diseases such as tuberculosis, polio, diphtheria, pneumonia, whooping cough, jaundice, meningitis, diarrhea, tetanus and measles.