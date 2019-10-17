Deputy Commissioner Assumes Additional Charge Of Multan Development Authority DG
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:27 PM
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Aamir Khattak assumed the office of the Multan Development Authority director general
Former DG Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum was transferred on Wednesday and directed to report to the Services & General Services Department for further orders.
DC Muhammad Abdul Aamir has been given additional charge of the post till the posting of a regular incumbent.