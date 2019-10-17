UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Assumes Additional Charge Of Multan Development Authority DG

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:27 PM

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Aamir Khattak assumed the office of the Multan Development Authority director general.

Former DG Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum was transferred on Wednesday and directed to report to the Services & General Services Department for further orders.

DC Muhammad Abdul Aamir has been given additional charge of the post till the posting of a regular incumbent.

