Deputy Commissioner Assumes Charge As Administrator District Council Jamshoro

Deputy Commissioner assumes charge as Administrator District Council Jamshoro

Deputy Commissioner Cap(R) Fareeduddin Mustafa on Tuesday assumed office of the Administrator District Council Jamshoro and held a meeting with officers of the council

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 )

Speaking on the occasion, Fareeduddin Mustafa directed officers concerned to ensure transparency and standard of work on all ongoing development projects so that these projects could be completed within stipulated time.

He asked them to ensure attendance of a total 155 employees of district council at council's office on Thursday.

The Chief Officer of the Council Noor Hassan Jokhio, Accounts Officer Parvaiz Ali Baloch and Engineer Murtaza Malik briefed the Deputy Commissioner about administrative and development related matters.

The Deputy Director Information Muhammad Sabir Kaka, Assistant Mukhtiarkar Feroz Mustafa Burfat, Accountant Vanish Kumar and others were also present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

