Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Assures Normalcy In Chitral

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Deputy Commissioner assures normalcy in Chitral

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chital, Muhammad Ali Khan, stated on Friday that the law and order situation is normal in the district, and tourists can visit any tourist destination without any fear

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lower Chital, Muhammad Ali Khan, stated on Friday that the law and order situation is normal in the district, and tourists can visit any tourist destination without any fear.

In a video message from his office, along with DPO Ikramullah Khan, he mentioned that additional reinforcements of FC, police, and Levies personnel have been deployed in the border area with Afghanistan, where terrorists attacked an FC checkpost.

He further stated that our security forces successfully repulsed the attack, resulting in the death of a large number of terrorists.

The deputy commissioner emphasized that life is normal in the Chitral district, with all business centers, schools, universities, and hospitals functioning as usual.

He said that the people are standing shoulder to shoulder with the police and Levies force, offering their support to the security forces.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Police Business Law And Order Visit Chitral Muhammad Ali Border All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) KP calls for holding ..

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) KP calls for holding general elections within 90 d ..

11 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos pr ..

Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos producing factories

11 minutes ago
 UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Pa ..

UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Palestine camp

11 minutes ago
 Health experts urge to ban nicotine products

Health experts urge to ban nicotine products

11 minutes ago
 Health experts urges to ban nicotine products

Health experts urges to ban nicotine products

4 minutes ago
 Russians in Pyongyang in fresh signs of border ope ..

Russians in Pyongyang in fresh signs of border opening

4 minutes ago
Sadiqabad police arrest two robbers, street crimin ..

Sadiqabad police arrest two robbers, street criminals

4 minutes ago
 Walk held to sheds light on Illiteracy crisis

Walk held to sheds light on Illiteracy crisis

5 minutes ago
 Stocks advance as traders eye further US rate hike ..

Stocks advance as traders eye further US rate hike

13 minutes ago
 MoU inked to set up a special unit for new-born ba ..

MoU inked to set up a special unit for new-born babies in SMH

13 minutes ago
 Character building, polishing students is primary ..

Character building, polishing students is primary responsibility of teachers: Pu ..

2 hours ago
 AJK President seeks vibrant role of civic bodies m ..

AJK President seeks vibrant role of civic bodies members for public welfare

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan