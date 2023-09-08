Deputy Commissioner assures normalcy in Chitral

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chital, Muhammad Ali Khan, stated on Friday that the law and order situation is normal in the district, and tourists can visit any tourist destination without any fear

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lower Chital, Muhammad Ali Khan, stated on Friday that the law and order situation is normal in the district, and tourists can visit any tourist destination without any fear.

In a video message from his office, along with DPO Ikramullah Khan, he mentioned that additional reinforcements of FC, police, and Levies personnel have been deployed in the border area with Afghanistan, where terrorists attacked an FC checkpost.

He further stated that our security forces successfully repulsed the attack, resulting in the death of a large number of terrorists.

The deputy commissioner emphasized that life is normal in the Chitral district, with all business centers, schools, universities, and hospitals functioning as usual.

He said that the people are standing shoulder to shoulder with the police and Levies force, offering their support to the security forces.