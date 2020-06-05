Deputy Commissioner Attock distributes masks, urges to implement SOPs

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Ali Annan Qamar on Friday distributed face masks in Attock, Qutba, Hazro and Hassan Abdal and urged the public to strictly adhere the SOPs issued by the government to control the spread of COVID-19

HASSANABDAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Ali Annan Qamar on Friday distributed face masks in Attock, Qutba, Hazro and Hassan Abdal and urged the public to strictly adhere the SOPs issued by the government to control the spread of COVID-19.

He was accompanied by officials of relevant municipal committees on the occasion.

DC said that masks have been declared essential for traders and the public and legal action would be taken against those who violate the SOPs.