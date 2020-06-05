UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Attock Distributes Masks, Urges To Implement SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:56 PM

Deputy Commissioner Attock distributes masks, urges to implement SOPs

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Ali Annan Qamar on Friday distributed face masks in Attock, Qutba, Hazro and Hassan Abdal and urged the public to strictly adhere the SOPs issued by the government to control the spread of COVID-19

HASSANABDAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Ali Annan Qamar on Friday distributed face masks in Attock, Qutba, Hazro and Hassan Abdal and urged the public to strictly adhere the SOPs issued by the government to control the spread of COVID-19.

He was accompanied by officials of relevant municipal committees on the occasion.

DC said that masks have been declared essential for traders and the public and legal action would be taken against those who violate the SOPs.

Related Topics

Attock Hazro Government

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

1 hour ago

New Court Hearings on Adama Traore Case in France ..

2 minutes ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

2 hours ago

Mayor Bowser Asks Trump to Withdraw Military Prese ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly pays tribute to late MNA Munir O ..

2 minutes ago

Cate Blanchett in chainsaw accident at UK home

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.