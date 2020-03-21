Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur asks Ulema to spread awareness about coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has said that Ulema can play an important role in enlightening people about coronavirus and making them follow precautionary measures.

In a meeting with Ulema here on Saturday, he said that Ulema should make sure that mosques were kept clean and Namazis maintain safe distance while saying prayers.

He said that elderly and ill persons should be urged to say prayers at home. He also said that banners and panaflex with instructions related to coronavirus should be pasted on the entrance of mosques.