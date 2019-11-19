- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur distributed cheques of financial aid, wheelchair among special person ..
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Distributed Cheques Of Financial Aid, Wheelchair Among Special Persons
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:46 PM
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed gave away cheques of financial aid of Rs 832,000 among 104 special persons at Nashaiman here Tuesday
Deputy Commissioner also distributed wheelchairs among special persons.
Superintendent Nashaiman Muhammad Aziz briefed Deputy Commissioner that as many as 65 special persons were getting technical training at Nashaiman. He also told that 15 special persons are being provided residence at the institution.