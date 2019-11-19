Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur distributed cheques of financial aid, wheelchair among special persons

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed gave away cheques of financial aid of Rs 832,000 among 104 special persons at Nashaiman here Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed gave away cheques of financial aid of Rs 832,000 among 104 special persons at Nashaiman here Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner also distributed wheelchairs among special persons.

Superintendent Nashaiman Muhammad Aziz briefed Deputy Commissioner that as many as 65 special persons were getting technical training at Nashaiman. He also told that 15 special persons are being provided residence at the institution.