UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Distributed Cheques Of Financial Aid, Wheelchair Among Special Persons

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur distributed cheques of financial aid, wheelchair among special persons

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed gave away cheques of financial aid of Rs 832,000 among 104 special persons at Nashaiman here Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed gave away cheques of financial aid of Rs 832,000 among 104 special persons at Nashaiman here Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner also distributed wheelchairs among special persons.

Superintendent Nashaiman Muhammad Aziz briefed Deputy Commissioner that as many as 65 special persons were getting technical training at Nashaiman. He also told that 15 special persons are being provided residence at the institution.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Follow-on on cards after Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwa ..

39 seconds ago

6 minutes ago

Tabish takes five to give Sindh advantage over Cen ..

12 minutes ago

Step afoot to achieve target of sustainable develo ..

5 minutes ago

China issues guideline to further develop intellig ..

5 minutes ago

Wolf takes charge of Belgian champions Genk

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.