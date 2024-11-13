Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq Visits BHU In Chak 29-BC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:22 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the Basic Health Unit at Chak 29 BC Bahawalpur. During his inspection of the ongoing revamping work at the health center, he instructed the relevant officials to ensure that the development work is completed within the stipulated time and to a high standard.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that there would be no compromise on the quality of the development work, and the relevant officials should

regularly visit the site to monitor the revamping activities. It was mentioned that the revamping of the health center building, roof replacement, and other construction work are currently underway.

