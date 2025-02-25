Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq Visits PHA Nursery

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 09:05 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) nursery. He issued necessary instructions regarding the care of the seasonal flowers and plants currently available and their transfer to the city.

The Deputy Commissioner conducted a detailed review of the plant propagation process, the flower beds of seasonal flowers, and the condition of the greenery in the nursery. He directed the PHA officials to ensure that beautiful and colorful flowers are transferred to various locations in the city, including intersections, parks, and green belts, as soon as possible to provide citizens with a beautiful and pleasant environment.

On this occasion, the Director General of PHA briefed him that various types of seasonal flowers and plants are being prepared in the nursery, which are being transferred to key locations in the city in phases. He mentioned that special teams have been formed for the timely supply of lime, spraying, watering, and the care of flowers to enhance the city's beauty. The Deputy Commissioner instructed that special attention should be paid to quality and arrangement during the transfer of seasonal flowers and that modern requirements should be considered in the beautification of the city's green belts, parks, and intersections to further enhance the city's beauty.

