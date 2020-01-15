Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur hold open Katchary at Channi Goth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Shoab Saeed held an open court at Irrigation Rest House at Channi Goth here on Wednesday to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Shoab Saeed held an open court at Irrigation Rest House at Channi Goth here on Wednesday to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Deputy Commissioner said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis.

He said that open Katchary were part of Punjab government's policy of solving people's problems. He listened to the complaints of people and issued instructions to the concerned officers.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Naeem Sadiq Cheema and other officers of the tehsil were also present at the occasion.