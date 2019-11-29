Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur holds open kachehri

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed held weekly open kachehri at his office here today to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

Deputy Commissioner said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis.

He said that open kachehries were part of Punjab government's policy of solving people's problems.

As many as 17 complainants submitted their applications regarding various departments.

Deputy Commissioner heard the complaints and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers.