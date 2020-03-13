Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur holds open Kutcherry at Dera Bakha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed Friday held an open Kutcherry at Dera Bakha, some 20 kilometres from here to resolve people's problems on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The deputy commissioner said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis.

He said that open Kutcherries were part of Punjab government's policy of resolving people's issues. He listened to the complaints of people and issued instructions to the officers concerned.