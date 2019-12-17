UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Inaugurates Water Plant At Child Protection Bureau

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:15 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed Tuesday inaugurated a water filtration plant here at Child Protection Bureau to provide clean drinking water to the children residing at the bureau.

The plant was installed with the support of Lodhran Pilot Project.

District Officer Child Protection Bureau Noshaba Malik and Chief Executive Officer Lodhran Pilot Project Dr Abdul Saboor were also present at the occasion.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the efforts of Lodhran Pilot Project for installation of water filtration plant.

He also announced to set up a computer lab at the bureau to provide education to the children on modern equipment.

