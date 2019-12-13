Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur pays surprise visit to fruit, vegetable market

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shizab Saeed paid a surprise visit to fruits and vegetable market here on Friday

He monitored the auction process and completed the auction of fruits and vegetable under his supervision.

He instructed the market committee to ensure transparency in the auction process and keep a check on illegal hoarding of fruits and vegetable. He also directed to issue price list on a daily basis.