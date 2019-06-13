UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur To Remove Debris From Sites Of Undergoing Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:08 AM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur to remove debris from sites of undergoing development schemes

Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed Wednesday directed the departments concerned to remove the debris from the sites of undergoing development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ):Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed Wednesday directed the departments concerned to remove the debris from the sites of undergoing development schemes.

While presiding over a meeting held here at Committee Room of the DC Office, the deputy commissioner directed to make arrangements for removing of debris and other extra material from 24 sites of under construction development projects.

The DC said that debris affects the beauty of the city and creates problems for the residents.

The meeting among others was attended by the officers of concerned departments including PTCL, NTC, Highways Department and Education Department.

