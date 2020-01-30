UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Visits Cholistan Institute Of Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed along with Maj (retd) Tahir Majeed of Houbara Foundation International visited the Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies (CIDS), the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed along with Maj (retd) Tahir Majeed of Houbara Foundation International visited the Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies (CIDS), the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Director CIDS Prof. Dr Shazia Anjum briefed them about the ongoing activities of the institute. They were informed about the laboratory as well as field activities regarding the conservation of desert flora and fauna.

It is important to mention that CIDS not only facilitate the relevant departments of IUB but also of other universities and institutes for collection of desert research material from faraway sites of Cholistan.

Both guests showed a keen interest in the field-based research activities regarding the Cholistan desert.

Prof Dr Shazia Anjum has told them that Cholistan desert was a fragile ecosystem and its wild plants and animals are of unique type and well adapted to the desert.

Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies (CIDS) and Houbara Foundation International (HFI) is already working on a joint project of seasonal Seed broadcasting in Cholistan desert. Both Shozab Saeed appreciated the Desert conservation efforts emphasized on more interdisciplinary and commercialized work to meet the need of industry in Pakistan.

