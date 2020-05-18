Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Daar-ul-Amaan

Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed visited Government Shelter Home Daar-ul-Amaan here on Monday. He was accompanied by Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) President Javed Iqbal, BCCI former President Ejaz Nazim and Superintendent Daar-ul-Amaan Faryal Ameen

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed visited Government Shelter Home Daar-ul-Amaan here on Monday. He was accompanied by Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) President Javed Iqbal, BCCI former President Ejaz Nazim and Superintendent Daar-ul-Amaan Faryal Ameen.

He talked to the resident women and children and asked them about their problems.

He also inspected the facilities being provided at the shelter home. He visited various section of the facility. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the facility will be upgraded with the financial assistance from Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He told that a library will be established for the children and computer lab will be set up. Superintendent Daar-ul-Amaan Faryal Ameen briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the working the facility and apprised him about missing facilities.