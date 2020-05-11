Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits fruit vegetable market

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed Monday paid a surprise visit to Fruits and Vegetable Market and monitored the auction process

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed Monday paid a surprise visit to Fruits and Vegetable Market and monitored the auction process.

He also inspected the measures taken for prevention of coronavirus.

He talked to the vendors and inquired about their problems.

The deputy commissioner directed the market committee to ensure the selling of fruits and vegetables at fixed prices so that people are not overcharged.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against profiteering and hoarding of essential commodities.