Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Head Panjnad

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Uch Sharif to examine flood situation at Head Panjnad some 92 kilometres from here on Tuesday.

According to the report compiled today morning, water inflow at islam Headworks was 9421 cusecs and outflow was 7821 cusecs.

The water inflow at Sulemanki Headworks was recorded to be 29536 cusecs and outflow was 17627 cusecs. Deputy Commissioner after checking the water flow at the head in wake of the expected flood directed the concerned officers to ensure timely disposition of the population located in potentially to get affected by flood and erosion at river banks and set up flood relief camps equipped with food and medical facilities.