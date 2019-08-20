UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Visits Head Panjnad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:04 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Head Panjnad

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Uch Sharif to examine flood situation at Head Panjnad some 92 kilometres from here on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Uch Sharif to examine flood situation at Head Panjnad some 92 kilometres from here on Tuesday.

According to the report compiled today morning, water inflow at islam Headworks was 9421 cusecs and outflow was 7821 cusecs.

The water inflow at Sulemanki Headworks was recorded to be 29536 cusecs and outflow was 17627 cusecs. Deputy Commissioner after checking the water flow at the head in wake of the expected flood directed the concerned officers to ensure timely disposition of the population located in potentially to get affected by flood and erosion at river banks and set up flood relief camps equipped with food and medical facilities.

Related Topics

Flood Water Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan's former Conservation Advisor, Richar ..

1 minute ago

If attacked, AJK would be turned into graveyard of ..

5 minutes ago

Samir Iftikhar wins USTA El Paso Tennis Tournament ..

9 minutes ago

Pak swimming squad off to Hungary for Junior World ..

2 minutes ago

Paragon Society: Khawaja brothers indictment delay ..

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi to hold session on rise in s ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.