Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits school, checks SOPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial on Tuesday visited Government Girls Higher Secondary School Model Town-A and checked the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On the occasion, he talked with students, teachers and asked them to follow coronavirus SOPs without any negligence.

DC said that face masks and hand sanitizers must be used in addition to keeping social distance with each other.

He directed the school administration to make sure that water was not accumulated which could cause dengue.