Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits sub-registrar office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visited sub-registrar office here Wednesday. He visited various sections of the office and talked to the visiting persons and inquired them about their problems.

Deputy Commissioner took notice of complaints and directed sub-registrar to solve more than 300 pending cases in the next 10 days by calling the concerned person to the office.

Deputy Commissioner said that additional staff will be provided to sub-registrar office for finding office record and looking into legal matters. He also directed to make arrangements for drinking water for visiting complainants and clean toilets. He said that all our efforts should be done to facilitate masses.