Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa Visits Farid Gate, Shahi Bazar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Farid Gate and Shahi Bazaar and reviewed the cleaning situation and relevant arrangements

He directed for complete removal of encroachments in the market and business activities should be allowed within certain limits. He directed that the non-functional street lights should be made fixed.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visited Government Girls Higher Secondary School Model Town A and reviewed the teaching activities.

Deputy Commissioner talked to the students and asked about the teaching activities. He said that education is the only way to get success. He advised the students to study hard and asked them to participate in extra-curricular activities along with co-curricular activities. He also reviewed the measures related to cleaning and plantation in the school and expressed his satisfaction.

