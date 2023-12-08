Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa Visits Ashraf Sugar Mills

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visits Ashraf Sugar Mills

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa paid a surprise visit to Ashraf Sugar Mills and met farmers to enquire about timely payments for sugarcane

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa paid a surprise visit to Ashraf Sugar Mills and met farmers to enquire about timely payments for sugarcane .

He also inspected the weight machine installed at the sugar mill and said farmers must be paid for sugarcane produce and weights without delay.

Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi and the administration of Ashraf Sugar Mills were also present on the occasion.

