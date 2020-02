Deputy Commissioner Bajaur tribal district, Usman Mehsud inspects DHQ hospital Khar

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur tribal district, Usman Mehsud here Monday visited District Headquarters Hospital Khar and examined different wards and Operation Theaters

BAJAUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur tribal district, Usman Mehsud here Monday visited District Headquarters Hospital Khar and examined different wards and Operation Theaters.

He inquired after conditions of patients and directed doctors to provide best medical facilities to patients.

The DC also inspected incinerator machine and directed the hospital administration to continuously use it for speedy disposal of hospital waste.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure cleanliness in hospital wards, operation theaters and provide all necessary facilities to patients.