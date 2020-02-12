Deputy Commissioner Bannu for removing Illegal billboards

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi Wednesday directed all the district departments to remove illegal billboards from all public and private places

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi Wednesday directed all the district departments to remove illegal billboards from all public and private places.

He expressed these views while inspecting Domail Road, Karam Bull, Allah Chowk and Do-Sarak Road accompanied by TMA Bannu, Chief Executive WSSC Bannu Tauqeer Hussain and District Forest Officer.

He urged the masses and the department concerned to plant saplings of various species along roadside.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that beautification of Bannu Division was the top priority of the district administration and no compromise would be made in this regard.

He said that Bannu Division would be made clean and green by replacing these illegal billboards and plantation of saplings.