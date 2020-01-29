UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Inspects Police Lines Road, Directs Timely Completion

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bannu inspects Police Lines Road, directs timely completion

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi here Wednesday inspected Police Lines Road being constructed under Beautification Project of the city

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi here Wednesday inspected Police Lines Road being constructed under Beautification Project of the city.

He was informed that the wall of Public Park adjacent to the road would be demolished to expand road. It was said with expansion of Police Lines Road would ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He directed concerned departments to speed up development works besides monitoring on quality standard. He said that public interest should be protected besides ensuring timely completion of these works.

Zubair Niazi on the occasion said that all available resources would be utilized for providing maximum relief to people as per government's vision. He said that Police Lines Road would be completed within stipulated time period keeping in view the problems of people.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches Cross Border e-Commerce pla ..

16 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

31 minutes ago

UAE to support Bahrain’s National Climate Change ..

31 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

31 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

31 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.