Deputy Commissioner Bannu inspects Police Lines Road, directs timely completion

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi here Wednesday inspected Police Lines Road being constructed under Beautification Project of the city

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi here Wednesday inspected Police Lines Road being constructed under Beautification Project of the city.

He was informed that the wall of Public Park adjacent to the road would be demolished to expand road. It was said with expansion of Police Lines Road would ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He directed concerned departments to speed up development works besides monitoring on quality standard. He said that public interest should be protected besides ensuring timely completion of these works.

Zubair Niazi on the occasion said that all available resources would be utilized for providing maximum relief to people as per government's vision. He said that Police Lines Road would be completed within stipulated time period keeping in view the problems of people.