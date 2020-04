Deputy Commissioner Bannu visits KGN hospital, inspects isolation ward

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bannu, Zubair Khan Niazi Friday visited Khalifa Gul Nawaz (KGN) Hospital and inspected faculties for patients of corona in isolation ward

He also met with people and asked about their problems related to corona spread.

He directed staff to perform their duties keeping in view the importance of their profession to save lives during corona pandemic.

He also directed functioning of a control room to deal with corona outbreak and appointed Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Bannu as its focal person.