Deputy Commissioner Bans Public Gatherings For 3 Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:51 PM

Deputy Commissioner bans public gatherings for 3 weeks

The district administration on Monday imposed ban on public gathering for three weeks in Tando Allahyar district following preventive measures for corona virus

TANDO ALLAHYAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration on Monday imposed ban on public gathering for three weeks in Tando Allahyar district following preventive measures for corona virus.

The notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner read that the district administration imposed ban on all sorts of congregations and ceremonies including processions, rallies, festivals, religious events, marriage ceremonies and sports activities till April 07.

As per directions, the violators would be dealt strictly.

