Deputy Commissioner Briefs Rangers Sector Commander Over Corona Situation, Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:09 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Tuesday said district administration was vigilant to prevent people from deadly virus and taking all out efforts to eliminate the disease with the co-operation of masses

He said while briefing Pak Rangers sector commander Hyderabad Faisal, here at Drabar Hall about steps carried out for defeating corona virus.

DC said that with the coordinated efforts of district administration,relevant institutions and law enforcement agencies,Tharparkar district was corona free so far.

He further said that district administration have fully implemented on lockdown, announced by Sindh government Deputy Commissioner while giving details said that 8 Quratntine centers and 18 Isolation wards were established in various Talukas of district and ensured availability of 128 beds, 130 medical officers and 188 paramedical staff who were performing duty round the clock in all hospitals.

Sector Commander Pakistan Rangers Hyderabad Faisal said that steps taken by district administration to cope with lethal disease were admirable. Among others wing commander Pakistan Rangers Nangarparkar Col Zafar, wing commander Pakistan Rangers Diplo Col Qamar, Pak Army's Major Ehsan u-Allah, Additional deputy commissioner one Tharparkar Mukhtiar Ali Abro, Additional district health officer Tharparkar Dr Gordhan daas, Dr Aneel Kumar and other officials were also present.

