Deputy Commissioner cancels holidays of officers

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zulfiqar Ali has cancelled holidays of officers of the district government during expected visit of Chief Minister Punjab

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, the DC directed officers of all departments to ensure their presence in offices and imposed a ban on leaving the office without proper intimation.

He directed the Police Department to ensure foolproof security arrangments.