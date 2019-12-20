Deputy Commissioner Cancels Holidays Of Officers
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:06 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zulfiqar Ali has cancelled holidays of officers of the district government during expected visit of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar
Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, the DC directed officers of all departments to ensure their presence in offices and imposed a ban on leaving the office without proper intimation.
He directed the Police Department to ensure foolproof security arrangments.