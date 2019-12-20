UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Cancels Holidays Of Officers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:06 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zulfiqar Ali has cancelled holidays of officers of the district government during expected visit of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, the DC directed officers of all departments to ensure their presence in offices and imposed a ban on leaving the office without proper intimation.

He directed the Police Department to ensure foolproof security arrangments.

