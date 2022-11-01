UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Chairs DERC Meeting

November 01, 2022

Deputy Commissioner chairs DERC meeting

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahrukh Niazi chaired the meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) at his office here Tuesday.

The deputy commissioner was briefed about dengue surveillance by the departments concerned.

The meeting was attended by the officers from health department, agriculture, livestock, environment, population, education, Rescue-1122, civil defence and other departments.

Officers of various departments presents report about the set target during the dengue surveillance, on which the DC warned that officers showing lack of interest would be penalized.

He directed the officers to work practically instead of paperwork in dengue surveillance.

Focal person Dr Mohammad Tariq while giving a briefing to Deputy Commissioner said that during the week, 65,453 dengue activities were done by 414 indoor teams of the health department and 13, 865 by 74 outdoor teams along with 1373 hotspots were checked.

He said that during the last week, 227 people were issued notices regarding non-implementation of dengue SOPs.

Meanwhile, 7 cases were registered for violation of dengue SOPs and nineshops were sealed.

