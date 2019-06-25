Deputy Commissioner chairs district emergency board meeting

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock, Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of district emergency board and reviewed precautionary measures regarding flood situation in the district

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Chaudary Abdul Majid and other officers were attended in the meeting.

District Emergency Officer, Mian Ashfaq said in the meeting that the Rescue-1122 has completed the precautionary measures to meet the flood challenges while a control room has also set up in the office of Rescue-1122 in this regard.

On the occasion, the DC directed the chief officers of municipal committees to conduct a survey of dangerous buildings in the district, compile a detailed report and sent to DC office till July 4.

Safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the district administration and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, the DC added.