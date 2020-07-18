Deputy Commissioner chairs District Overseas Committee meeting

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali chaired a meeting of the District Overseas Committee here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali chaired a meeting of the District Overseas Committee here on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, ACUT Dr Zunera Aftab, Member Committee Talha Hameed, Police and other officers were also present.

The DC listened to the issues of migrants and said that the departments concerned should ensure speedy relief to the overseas Pakistanis.

During the meeting, 11 applications of overseas Pakistanis relating to Police, Revenue, FDA and other departments were discussed and seven were disposed of on-the-spot.