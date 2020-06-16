Deputy Commissioner chairs locust control meeting

A meeting with regard to locust control was held here on Tuesday under the headship of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A meeting with regard to locust control was held here on Tuesday under the headship of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan.

The meeting beside others was also attended by Habibul Haq, focal person for Locust Control/ Plant Protection (Agricultural Dept.), TMOs, officials of Line Dept., representative of Pakistan Army, Livestock & Dairy Development Department, Fisheries, Forest and In-charge Recue1122.

The Deputy Commissioner while chairing the meeting explained the agenda of the meeting and directed focal person for Locust Control to remove all deficiencies and be well prepared for coping with locust situation.

The focal person was further directed to keep close liaison with all departments and District Disaster Management Officer for in time measures against the locust.

The Chair further directed the meeting participants to arrange proper training for the personnel of Forest and Agriculture departments so that their expertise may properly be utilized during emergency.

On the request of focal person for Locust Control, Deputy Commissioner granted approval for the purchase of three power sprayers and 1000 Liters of pesticides.

The Chair directed the representative of Agricultural Department to circulate contact numbers among the local farmers for acquiring any assistance in emergency.