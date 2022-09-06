Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting for ensuring relief goods to flood-hit people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting with representatives of Badin Chamber of Commerce and Industry and devised a comprehensive strategy for provision of relief goods to flash flood affectees

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting with representatives of Badin Chamber of Commerce and Industry and devised a comprehensive strategy for provision of relief goods to flash flood affectees.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, DC emphasized upon the chamber's delegation to help flood-hit people on which office-bearers assured their complete cooperation in this regard.

DC on the occasion directed district food controller to contact with Shaheen Flour Mills and devise a strategy to sell wheat flour to flood-victims at Rs.90 per kg by setting up stalls and also urge flour chaki owners to setup stalls in their flour mills to provide relief to rain-hit people.

DC also formed a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 to monitor relief activities and will ensure transportation of relief goods.