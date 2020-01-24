UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Clean & Green Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting on Clean & Green Punjab

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood Friday said that clean and green environment had always projected healthy thinking of a disciplined and law abiding nation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood Friday said that clean and green environment had always projected healthy thinking of a disciplined and law abiding nation.

He said this was chairing a meeting with Station Commander Brig. Ijaz Qamar kayani on Clean and Green Punjab at his office here.

The DC said the Clean and Green Punjab project was simultaneously launched across the province aiming to remove encroachments and expand roads followed by expanding the plantation through public participation.

He said that officials of all the concerned departments had been directed to ensure successful execution of Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

Brig. Ijaz said that that under the project, 100,000 trees would be planted in the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi Cantonment board and Chaklala Cantt Board form February 10 to March 10 besides dragging of nullah Lai was in process and urged the citizens to use alternate bags as plastic bags were a huge threat to the environment.

During the meeting, he stressed for active involvement of the civil society and people from all walks of life through organizing seminars and awareness programs to make the drive successful.

