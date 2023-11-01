Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Smog Control In Jhang

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Deputy Commissioner Chairs Meeting on Smog Control in Jhang

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to review steps for controlling smog in the district. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Agriculture, Health, and Environment Protection departments, as well as other concerned stakeholders

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to review steps for controlling smog in the district. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Agriculture, Health, and Environment Protection departments, as well as other concerned stakeholders.

During the meeting, officers of the Environment Protection department briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the concrete steps that are being taken to control smog.

Deputy Commissioner Niazi emphasized the need for strict implementation of smog control measures and zero tolerance for violations.

He also instructed the concerned departments to establish a new mechanism as soon as possible to ensure low emissions of pollutants. "We cannot leave it at that. We need to go further, be more audacious, and more determined to prevent air pollution," he said. "Zero tolerance for the burning of crop remains is a major step in this regard."

At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed officers of all concerned departments to strictly monitor the anti-smog campaign.

APP/gba/378

Related Topics

Agriculture All

Recent Stories

King Charles meets Kenya veterans after admitting ..

King Charles meets Kenya veterans after admitting colonial abuses

2 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict on acquittal applications o ..

Court reserves verdict on acquittal applications of Shehbaz Sharif, others in As ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Cracks Down on Illegal Immigrants, Arr ..

Balochistan Cracks Down on Illegal Immigrants, Arrests 100 in Quetta: Achakzai

2 minutes ago
 5210 illegal foreigners shifted to Landi Kotal hol ..

5210 illegal foreigners shifted to Landi Kotal holding camp

6 minutes ago
 SECP to establish online dashboard 'ESG Sustain'

SECP to establish online dashboard 'ESG Sustain'

6 minutes ago
 Lok Mela to serve as fund raising platform to supp ..

Lok Mela to serve as fund raising platform to support oppressed Palestinians: Ja ..

6 minutes ago
Commissioner chairs meeting on price-control steps

Commissioner chairs meeting on price-control steps

3 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister Emphasizes Equal Importance of ..

AJK Prime Minister Emphasizes Equal Importance of Ministries

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan lauds ILO's comprehensive action plan on ..

Pakistan lauds ILO's comprehensive action plan on labor protection

4 minutes ago
 High-powered delegation of Türkiye calls on Madad ..

High-powered delegation of Türkiye calls on Madad Ali Sindhi

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy joins Tehran charity bazaar for P ..

Pakistan embassy joins Tehran charity bazaar for Palestinian aid

4 minutes ago
 Any kind of seeds not allowed to import; rules & r ..

Any kind of seeds not allowed to import; rules & regulation is our priority: Dr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan