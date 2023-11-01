Deputy Commissioner Chairs Meeting on Smog Control in Jhang

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to review steps for controlling smog in the district. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Agriculture, Health, and Environment Protection departments, as well as other concerned stakeholders

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to review steps for controlling smog in the district. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Agriculture, Health, and Environment Protection departments, as well as other concerned stakeholders.

During the meeting, officers of the Environment Protection department briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the concrete steps that are being taken to control smog.

Deputy Commissioner Niazi emphasized the need for strict implementation of smog control measures and zero tolerance for violations.

He also instructed the concerned departments to establish a new mechanism as soon as possible to ensure low emissions of pollutants. "We cannot leave it at that. We need to go further, be more audacious, and more determined to prevent air pollution," he said. "Zero tolerance for the burning of crop remains is a major step in this regard."

At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed officers of all concerned departments to strictly monitor the anti-smog campaign.

