UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Coronavirus Situation, Lockdown

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting regarding coronavirus situation, lockdown

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon Wednesday said that the steps being taken by the government in prevailing situation were aiming to betterment of people

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon Wednesday said that the steps being taken by the government in prevailing situation were aiming to betterment of people.

This he said while chairing a meeting with members of peace committee here which was attended by Pak Army officers, peace committee members and other relevant officers. The DC said that objective of lockdown was to minimize movement of people and confine them to their home. He said that religious gatherings were also barred in the Mosques premises.

He said that we should follow directives of provincial government regarding defeating coronavirus pandemic.

The DC said that with the coordinated efforts and cooperation of peace committee members and Ulemas, lockdown had been implemented successfully. The DC said that no coronavirus case have been reported in Mirpurkhas district so far, however precautionary measures were needed to cope with lethal virus. Members of peace committee and Ulemas assured district administration for every possible cooperation and help.

Related Topics

Army Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

51 minutes ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

52 minutes ago

India resumes limited economic activity

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

1 hour ago

Canada Hits 27,557 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 954 D ..

2 minutes ago

Germany hails G20 debt halt as 'historic internati ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.