Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting regarding coronavirus situation, lockdown

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon Wednesday said that the steps being taken by the government in prevailing situation were aiming to betterment of people.

This he said while chairing a meeting with members of peace committee here which was attended by Pak Army officers, peace committee members and other relevant officers. The DC said that objective of lockdown was to minimize movement of people and confine them to their home. He said that religious gatherings were also barred in the Mosques premises.

He said that we should follow directives of provincial government regarding defeating coronavirus pandemic.

The DC said that with the coordinated efforts and cooperation of peace committee members and Ulemas, lockdown had been implemented successfully. The DC said that no coronavirus case have been reported in Mirpurkhas district so far, however precautionary measures were needed to cope with lethal virus. Members of peace committee and Ulemas assured district administration for every possible cooperation and help.