Deputy Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Development Schemes

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:21 PM

Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao has directed concerned officials to make arrangements for cleaning sewerage and rain water from all cities of the district besides ensuring availability of required machinery

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao has directed concerned officials to make arrangements for cleaning sewerage and rain water from all cities of the district besides ensuring availability of required machinery.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the district monitoring committee of public health engineering department at his office here on Tuesday.

Among others executive engineer public health department Ghulam Hyder Shaikh, all AE's and AC's were also present on the occasion. DC asked relevant officers to fire negligent staff instantly and hire another staff immediately. He further said that make alternative arrangement in failure of electricity DC said and added that concerted steps must be taken to solve problems regarding power supply to drainage disposals while carrying out maintenance work.

DC asked Assistant Commissioners of all talukas to inspect disposals of public health department on taluka level and a report will be submitted to high ups if found any negligence in this regard. Meanwhile executive engineer public health department apprised the meeting that due to non payment of amount allocated in budget hardship was being faced while carrying out necessary work. He said that development work on various schemes of drainage and oxidation was under way in Moro,Kandiyaro and Naushehro feroze talukas of district which will be completed within time.

