Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting regarding development schemes

The Deputy Commissioner Nadeem u- Rehman has directed for ensuring supply of drinking water, de-silting of drains through various disposal schemes of sewerage and draining lines and making committees of public health engineering functional constituted at taluka level

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Nadeem u- Rehman has directed for ensuring supply of drinking water, de-silting of drains through various disposal schemes of sewerage and draining lines and making committees of public health engineering functional constituted at taluka level.

According to a hand out on Wednesday, he was chairing a meeting of DORC committee of district public health engineering at his office. DC asked Executive engineer public health to take all out efforts for ensuring availability of drinking water in district through all schemes of public health engineering and take rapid action over complaints lodged by masses.

DC also directed to Public health department to provide a detailed report regarding amount earmarked for various development projects, maintenance of water schemes in budget of fiscal year 2019-20.

DC while instructing executive engineer regarding Reverse osmosis (RO) plants said that all RO plants to be functional and ensure availability of drinking water to the masses .

DC asked all Assistant Commissioners to hold meetings with the officials of public health engineering and solve problems of people regarding water on priority basis. Executive engineer Mansoor Ahmed, Engineer Hyder Shah, Assistant commissioners of four talukas and other officials were also present on the occasion.