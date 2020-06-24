UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Development Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting regarding development schemes

The Deputy Commissioner Nadeem u- Rehman has directed for ensuring supply of drinking water, de-silting of drains through various disposal schemes of sewerage and draining lines and making committees of public health engineering functional constituted at taluka level

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Nadeem u- Rehman has directed for ensuring supply of drinking water, de-silting of drains through various disposal schemes of sewerage and draining lines and making committees of public health engineering functional constituted at taluka level.

According to a hand out on Wednesday, he was chairing a meeting of DORC committee of district public health engineering at his office. DC asked Executive engineer public health to take all out efforts for ensuring availability of drinking water in district through all schemes of public health engineering and take rapid action over complaints lodged by masses.

DC also directed to Public health department to provide a detailed report regarding amount earmarked for various development projects, maintenance of water schemes in budget of fiscal year 2019-20.

DC while instructing executive engineer regarding Reverse osmosis (RO) plants said that all RO plants to be functional and ensure availability of drinking water to the masses .

DC asked all Assistant Commissioners to hold meetings with the officials of public health engineering and solve problems of people regarding water on priority basis. Executive engineer Mansoor Ahmed, Engineer Hyder Shah, Assistant commissioners of four talukas and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Water Budget All

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses virtual graduation of new ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council discuss upcoming sports event ..

18 minutes ago

Supreme Court refers NH&MP Inspector's demotion ca ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's AnGes Developing COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Read ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price increases to 39.85 USD per ..

2 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court to resume hearing in online b ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.