Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting to ensure proper distribution of ration to daily wagers in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Abdullah Khosa on Monday chaired a meeting to review ration distributions among daily wagers and precautionary measures against the coronavirus to cope with it in respective areas of the district.

Assistant Commissioner Abdul Sattar Mangal, Teshildar Abdul Samad Marri and other senior officials attended the meeting, where the DC was briefed about ration distributions matters among needy people in lockdown and precaution measures against the pandemic virus by concerned official.

The DC said all possible measures were being taken to help daily workers and deserving people on emergency basis and in this regard, financial aid was being provided to poor women under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in first phase during lockdown which would help to decrease difficulties in wake of the corona virus.

Rations distributions among daily workers and needy people would be held in second part while centers could be established in city and rural areas of the district in last phase in order to ensure provision of facilities to unprivileged people in lockdown, he said.

He said we are trying to perform their duties in well manner during difficult time and ensure transparency ration distribution among needy people, saying no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

The DC Abdullah Khosa also directed concerned official to accelerate relief work for the welfare of people, saying that people should remain in their houses in order to save themselves along with their families member form the coronavirus because the COVID-19 would be defeated through adopting precaution measures.

Deputy Commissioner advised Levies officers of ration distribution that they should ensure delivery of rations to deserving people including daily wagers on equality basis in positive manner.