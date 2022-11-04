Deputy Commissioner chairs SWMC board of directors meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The sanitation system in Gohadpur, Bonkan, Hudal, Adalat Garha and Shahtab Garha will be outsourced to the SWMC and an agreement between the district council and the SWMC will be finalized soon.

The decision was taken in the 78th board of directors meeting of the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi.

The meeting was attended by Convener SWMC Shahnawaz Cheema, MD Shahid Abbas, Senior Operation Manager Mujahid, Operational Manager Agha Dawood and Secretary Mashhood Ahmed.

The deputy commissioner said 115,000 people would get benefit from this decision and the sanitation system would be improved.

He directed the company officials to make a plan to take over responsibilities of the sanitationservices besides removing solid waste.