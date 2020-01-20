Deputy Commissioner Charsadda bans over selling of CNG

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda has under Section 144 Cr.P,C imposed complete ban over selling of gas at CNG pumps during the peak timings from 5:00 AM to 8:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM for period of one month w.e.f 30.12.2019 to 28.01.2020 to minimize suffering of the domestic consumers

