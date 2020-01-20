UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Bans Over Selling Of CNG

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Charsadda has under Section 144 Cr.P,C imposed complete ban over selling of gas at CNG pumps during the peak timings from 5:00 AM to 8:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM for period of one month w.

e.f 30.12.2019 to 28.01.2020 to minimize suffering of the domestic consumers.

Any violation of this order is punishable under section 188 PPC. The order will come into force from 30th December, 2019 and will remain enforced for a period of one month.

