Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Published May 19, 2025

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal on Saturday paid a heartfelt visit to the grave of Major Muhammad Saqib Ali Awan, a martyr of the Pakistan Army, in Bhuana. During the visit, he offered prayers and paid tribute to the services and bravery of the martyr. This gesture underscores the nation's appreciation for the sacrifices made by its heroes.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the residence of Shaheed Chaudhry Aurangzeb Khan Chadhar, brother of MPA Saqib Chadhar, and met with the family of the martyr. He appreciated the love for the homeland and spirit of selflessness displayed by the martyrs and their families.

Safiullah Gondal emphasized that the entire nation values the sacrifices of martyrs and their families, stating that their contributions will never be forgotten.

