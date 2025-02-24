Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal Visited Rural Areas To Review The Implementation Of The Shatra Punjab Progr

February 24, 2025

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited rural areas to review the implementation of the Shatra Punjab progr

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps are being taken to make Chiniot district clean.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited rural areas to review the implementation of the Suthra Punjab program and saw the standard of cleanliness in Chakuk of Union Council 22.

He observed the availability of machinery, presence of waste workers on duty and the process of garbage disposal on the spot.

He inquired about the cleanliness situation from the villagers and said that the cooperation of the citizens is indispensable for the hundred percent success of the program.

He urged the supervisor of the New West Management Company to collect garbage door-to-door and said that not even the slightest complaint should be received in this regard.

He clarified that the district is to be made exemplary in terms of cleanliness, for which the checking process will continue on a regular basis.

