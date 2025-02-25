Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited the Basic Health Center Chak 134 Lona Wala and reviewed the medical and administrative affairs at the health center

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited the Basic Health Center Chak 134 Lona Wala and reviewed the medical and administrative affairs at the health center.

He checked the attendance of doctors and staff and saw the availability and records of medicines. The Deputy Commissioner inquired about the treatment facilities from the patients present on the spot.

He said that health centers are of great importance for providing fast medical facilities to patients at the grassroots level, so complaints of patients not getting treatment and medicines will not be tolerated.

He said that the attendance of doctors and staff should be ensured.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the ongoing work of upgrading the health center and directed that transparency should be ensured in the construction process.

He said that health centers across the district are being upgraded and the mission is to provide health facilities at the doorsteps of the people.