Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal Visited The Basic Health Center
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 06:26 PM
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited the Basic Health Center Chak 134 Lona Wala and reviewed the medical and administrative affairs at the health center
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited the Basic Health Center Chak 134 Lona Wala and reviewed the medical and administrative affairs at the health center.
He checked the attendance of doctors and staff and saw the availability and records of medicines. The Deputy Commissioner inquired about the treatment facilities from the patients present on the spot.
He said that health centers are of great importance for providing fast medical facilities to patients at the grassroots level, so complaints of patients not getting treatment and medicines will not be tolerated.
He said that the attendance of doctors and staff should be ensured.
The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the ongoing work of upgrading the health center and directed that transparency should be ensured in the construction process.
He said that health centers across the district are being upgraded and the mission is to provide health facilities at the doorsteps of the people.
Recent Stories
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited the Basic Health Center
CM Inspection Surveillance Directorate chief visits SPS
Relief Commissioner visits PDMA control room
Russia appreciates efforts of friendly countries to resolve Ukrainian conflict: ..
Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD
CM praises organizers of Horse & Cattle show
Brother shoots dead sister, man
Lahore police arrests 1,324 professional beggars
Development projects reviewed
Traders urged to provide maximum relief during Ramazan in Havelian
IPAK group records 61% growth in its revenues
CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, order
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited the Basic Health Center2 minutes ago
-
CM Inspection Surveillance Directorate chief visits SPS2 minutes ago
-
Relief Commissioner visits PDMA control room2 minutes ago
-
Russia appreciates efforts of friendly countries to resolve Ukrainian conflict: Ambassador Khorev2 minutes ago
-
CM praises organizers of Horse & Cattle show2 minutes ago
-
Brother shoots dead sister, man8 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrests 1,324 professional beggars8 minutes ago
-
Traders urged to provide maximum relief during Ramazan in Havelian8 minutes ago
-
CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, order12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi vows to advocate for local government rights12 minutes ago
-
122 PTI activists file assurance certificates to IHC in line of Nov 26 protest29 minutes ago
-
Rain forecast for Bahawalpur29 minutes ago