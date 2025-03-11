Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal Inspected Model Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 02:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal inspected the Model/Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar established at Khatmay Nabwoot Chowk and checked the availability, quality and prices of the items.
He said that steps are being taken to provide quality essential items to the consumers at discounted rates, while price Control Magistrates are actively working to prevent overcharging.
He said that complaints against shopkeepers charging excessive prices by consumers are also being zeroed out.
