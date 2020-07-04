Deputy Commissioner, Commandant Malakand Levies pays tributes to frontline workers in fight against pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Commandant Malakand Levies Rehan Khattak Saturday paid tributes to the frontline workers in stopping the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and said that whole world including Pakistan was in grip of this deadly virus.

He said this in support of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's commitment against the coronavirus during a function held at Levies Line Malakand on the occasion of completion of the 100 days.

DC Rehan Khattak said that all frontline workers including doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, civil administration, Levies Force, Pakistan Army, Information Department and Relief and media persons, officials of the Rescue 1122 had laid down their lives in fight against coronavirus.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rehmat Ali Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Sohail Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Dargai Mohibullah besides scholars, business community, trade union representatives, transport were present on the occasion.

Dc paid tributes to the scholars, business community, shopkeepers, transporters and public who cooperated with the administration during lockdown and other measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He said that 1250 people were affected by the COVID-19 in Malakand district. He said, out of 1250 affected people, 950 had recovered, and 37 people had martyred and the remaining 272 patients will be recovering very soon.

The DC on this occasion expressed special thanks to Al-Khidmat Foundation, which had been playing an important role in fighting against this epidemic. He said that all the medical equipment would be provided to the District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela soon. He said all facilities would be given to the Tiger Force volunteers including sanitizers, masks and gloves so that they could be able to distribute such safety equipment to the people in their area.