UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner, Commandant Malakand Levies Pays Tributes To Frontline Workers In Fight Against Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 10:55 PM

Deputy Commissioner, Commandant Malakand Levies pays tributes to frontline workers in fight against pandemic

Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Commandant Malakand Levies Rehan Khattak Saturday paid tributes to the frontline workers in stopping the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and said that whole world including Pakistan was in grip of this deadly virus

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Commandant Malakand Levies Rehan Khattak Saturday paid tributes to the frontline workers in stopping the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and said that whole world including Pakistan was in grip of this deadly virus.

He said this in support of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's commitment against the coronavirus during a function held at Levies Line Malakand on the occasion of completion of the 100 days.

DC Rehan Khattak said that all frontline workers including doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, civil administration, Levies Force, Pakistan Army, Information Department and Relief and media persons, officials of the Rescue 1122 had laid down their lives in fight against coronavirus.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rehmat Ali Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Sohail Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Dargai Mohibullah besides scholars, business community, trade union representatives, transport were present on the occasion.

Dc paid tributes to the scholars, business community, shopkeepers, transporters and public who cooperated with the administration during lockdown and other measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He said that 1250 people were affected by the COVID-19 in Malakand district. He said, out of 1250 affected people, 950 had recovered, and 37 people had martyred and the remaining 272 patients will be recovering very soon.

The DC on this occasion expressed special thanks to Al-Khidmat Foundation, which had been playing an important role in fighting against this epidemic. He said that all the medical equipment would be provided to the District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela soon. He said all facilities would be given to the Tiger Force volunteers including sanitizers, masks and gloves so that they could be able to distribute such safety equipment to the people in their area.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Business Malakand Dargai Sohail Ahmed Rescue 1122 Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago

Rival demos in France over killing of bear

5 minutes ago

Tiafoe joins list of tennis stars testing positive ..

5 minutes ago

Turkish Prosecutors Issue Arrest Warrants for 3 Pe ..

6 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League table

14 minutes ago

Serpentine gives trainer Aidan O'Brien a record ei ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.