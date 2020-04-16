UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Confirms 3 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Naushahro Feroze

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Naushahro Feroze

Deputy Commissioner Nuashahro Feroze Capt (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao Thursday confirmed three more cases of novel coronavirus raising the tally to 14 in the district

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nuashahro Feroze Capt (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao Thursday confirmed three more cases of novel coronavirus raising the tally to 14 in the district.

According to a handout of district information office, all the three patients tested positive belonged to Tableeghi Jammat and they were shifted in quarantine centre Bahria Collage Naushaharo Feroze where 11 patients detected earlier were quarantined.

The DC informed that samples of 231 members of Tableeghi Jammat� were collected and so far 14 persons were declared positive.

The only way to control the virus was to curtail its spread as this virus swiftly transmits from one person to another, he maintained and appealed the masses to minimize social interaction by staying inside homes and cooperate with administration in implementing the lockdown.

Related Topics

All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bilbao become latest Spanish club to apply player ..

1 minute ago

Over 1 in 4 Pakistanis (27%) claim that someone in ..

30 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Resort to the Fiqh of Calam ..

30 minutes ago

Japan expands virus emergency nationwide

1 minute ago

More Than 5.2 Million Americans File Jobless Claim ..

1 minute ago

Turkmen-Afghan talks in the field of transport

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.