Deputy Commissioner confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Naushahro Feroze

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nuashahro Feroze Capt (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao Thursday confirmed three more cases of novel coronavirus raising the tally to 14 in the district.

According to a handout of district information office, all the three patients tested positive belonged to Tableeghi Jammat and they were shifted in quarantine centre Bahria Collage Naushaharo Feroze where 11 patients detected earlier were quarantined.

The DC informed that samples of 231 members of Tableeghi Jammat� were collected and so far 14 persons were declared positive.

The only way to control the virus was to curtail its spread as this virus swiftly transmits from one person to another, he maintained and appealed the masses to minimize social interaction by staying inside homes and cooperate with administration in implementing the lockdown.